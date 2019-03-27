Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 575,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

