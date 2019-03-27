Brinker Capital Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,281.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,710,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 24,504 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $2,057,600.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,719 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brinker Capital Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/brinker-capital-inc-has-424000-stake-in-omnicell-inc-omcl.html.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.