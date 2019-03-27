Brinker Capital Inc. Has $382,000 Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10,975.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,498,125 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $87.02 and a 12 month high of $131.99.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Several analysts have commented on INGR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Group cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

