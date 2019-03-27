Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $68,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,328 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 696,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,590,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,760,000 after acquiring an additional 677,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,011,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 675,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,304,831 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,003,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

