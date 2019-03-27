Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in VOXX International Corp (VOXX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 82,291.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VOXX International by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 79.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. VOXX International Corp has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $112.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. VOXX International had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

