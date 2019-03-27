Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,690 Network-1 Technologies Inc (NTIP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Network-1 Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

