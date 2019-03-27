Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

BYD opened at $27.93 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $1,838,571.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,430.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,579 shares of company stock worth $4,893,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,983,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 783,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

