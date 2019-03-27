Bonmarche (BON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Bonmarche Holdings PLC (LON:BON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 85518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

The firm has a market cap of $9.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bonmarché Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel retailer of womenswear and accessories in the United Kingdom. It sells its products through a network of 325 stores located in the United Kingdom, as well as through Website, mail order catalogues, Ideal World TV shopping channel, and telephone.

