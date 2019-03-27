Blakecoin Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a market cap of $29,772.00 and $41.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.03435135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.01521529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.04180340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.01341701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00118670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.01411831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00318938 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 21,538,718 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.