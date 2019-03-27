BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 118,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. National Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,521. The company has a market cap of $830.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

