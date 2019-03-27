Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) Position Boosted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BQH opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

