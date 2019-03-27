Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

