BlackRock Inc. Has $116.02 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.37% of Franklin Street Properties worth $116,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,382,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $116.02 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/blackrock-inc-has-116-02-million-stake-in-franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp.html.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.