BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.47

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 128985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 266,463 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

