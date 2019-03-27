BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $40,743.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,115,342 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

