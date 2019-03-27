BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Given a $25.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price target on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

