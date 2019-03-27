BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.70. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

