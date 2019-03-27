Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Director Declan Doogan Sells 5,351 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $287,134.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Declan Doogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Declan Doogan sold 11,175 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $599,985.75.

On Friday, March 1st, Declan Doogan sold 50,595 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $2,386,566.15.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Declan Doogan sold 27,045 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,217,565.90.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Declan Doogan sold 2,078 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $94,507.44.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Declan Doogan sold 40,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,772,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,301,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after buying an additional 2,304,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,499,000 after buying an additional 225,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after buying an additional 105,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 921,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 227,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

