Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $128,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.87. The stock had a trading volume of 995,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,197. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

