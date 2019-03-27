Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $397.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.81.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

