Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.95 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

