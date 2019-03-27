Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 4.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5931 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

