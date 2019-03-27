Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIG. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Big Lots stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

