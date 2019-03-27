Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Big Lots worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of BIG opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

