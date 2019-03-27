BidaskClub Downgrades Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) to Sell

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $841.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 24.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter worth $12,273,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

