BidaskClub Downgrades Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Hold

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

LILAK opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $155,267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $7,263,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $137,060,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $6,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

