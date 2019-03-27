BHP Group’s (BHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

BHP opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,690,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,611 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,559,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,970 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

