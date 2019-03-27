B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

B&G Foods stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $29,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

