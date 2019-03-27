Bezant Resources (BZT) Shares Up 5.3%

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 5,295,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $999,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

