Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,701 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of Best Buy worth $79,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $26,140.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $33,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

