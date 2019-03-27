Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $42,000 in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 221.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 533,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

