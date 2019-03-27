Bessemer Group Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 141.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEO. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEO opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

