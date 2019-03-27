Bessemer Group Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 155.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

