Bessemer Group Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,799,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,039,000 after buying an additional 130,441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,019,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,391,000 after buying an additional 157,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,382,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,728,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,259,000 after buying an additional 172,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,111,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,367,000 after buying an additional 580,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

