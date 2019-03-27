Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $180.94 and a twelve month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

