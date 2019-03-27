Berenberg Bank Increases Unilever (ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,800

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,860 ($50.44) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,302.27 ($56.22).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,350.50 ($56.85) on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,695 ($48.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85). The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Unilever news, insider Mary Ma acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, with a total value of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

