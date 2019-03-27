Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,426,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,947,000 after buying an additional 481,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after buying an additional 264,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after buying an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after buying an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.