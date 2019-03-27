Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $21.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.06.

BBBY stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

