Beatcoin Reaches Market Cap of $37,917.00 (XBTS)

Beatcoin (CURRENCY:XBTS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Beatcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beatcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beatcoin has a market capitalization of $37,917.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Beatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.02309215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014758 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000483 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005842 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002022 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001385 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beatcoin

XBTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2016. Beatcoin’s total supply is 2,524,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,686 coins. The official website for Beatcoin is beatcoin.info . Beatcoin’s official Twitter account is @Beats_coin

Buying and Selling Beatcoin

Beatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

