Bean Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,550.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $13.77 and $10.39. Bean Cash has a market cap of $2.48 million and $8,550.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00031324 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

