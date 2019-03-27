BBX Capital Corp (BBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

BBX Capital has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BBX Capital to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Shares of BBX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 60,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,630. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.62.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/bbx-capital-corp-bbx-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th.html.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.