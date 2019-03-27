BBX Capital Corp (BBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
BBX Capital has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BBX Capital to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
Shares of BBX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 60,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,630. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st.
About BBX Capital
BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.
