Bayer (BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. equinet set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.17 ($101.37).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA BAYN opened at €57.07 ($66.36) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.