Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $303.88 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,864 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Nielsen worth $303,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,935,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after buying an additional 135,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 124,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 15,066,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,499,000 after buying an additional 7,968,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/barrow-hanley-mewhinney-strauss-llc-has-303-88-million-stake-in-nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.