Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $145.31 Million Position in AMERCO (UHAL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.26% of AMERCO worth $145,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AMERCO by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 165,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in AMERCO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 672,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total value of $32,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $361.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $387.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $919.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.87 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 10.27%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

