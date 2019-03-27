Barratt Developments (BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 770 at HSBC

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by HSBC from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price (up from GBX 510 ($6.66)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 651.92 ($8.52).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.87) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 620.20 ($8.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate development company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barratt Developments will post 6847.00072819594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

