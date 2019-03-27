Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMWD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 339,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 110,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.32. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

