Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after acquiring an additional 74,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

