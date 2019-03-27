Barclays PLC (BARC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.21 ($2.88).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday.

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 153.88 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.10 ($2.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.