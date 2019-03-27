Barclays Downgrades Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) to Equal Weight

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NITE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Swann cut Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Svb Leerink cut Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.15. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

In related news, insider Gregory Scott Robinson sold 14,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $164,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Fellows sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $113,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,328 shares of company stock valued at $291,734 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NITE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

