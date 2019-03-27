Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on April 26th

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$70.62 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$66.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.82.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.